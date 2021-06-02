1-2 Punch of Rain, Storms to Dampen Your Thursday Ahead of Steamy Weekend

What to Know About Your Weather Enjoy the warm and dry conditions on Wednesday because rain is expected Thursday.

Expect a one-two punch of wet weather Thursday with rain -- heavy at times -- in the morning and a stormy threat later in the day.

High temperatures then really heat up this weekend with the 90s expected by Sunday.

Enjoy the warm and dry conditions Wednesday because it's looking likely that we will see rain, and possibly storms, on Thursday.

Here is what to expect over the next several days.

Warm, Dry Wednesday

Wednesday brings weather similar to Tuesday with a mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 80 degrees. The clouds will build later in the day and into the night ahead of our next storm.

1-2 Punch of Thursday Rain

Expect two rounds of rain and storms Thursday. The first round will drag scattered, at times heavy, showers throughout our area. It will likely begin around 3 to 4 a.m. and last until 7 to 8 a.m. During the first round, some heavy rain may trigger isolated areas of flooding in low-lying or poor drainage zones.

The second round of storms will come later Thursday afternoon into evening, generally between 4 and 8 p.m. These storms could turn strong to severe, with the possibility of damaging winds and a very low chance of an isolated tornado. Again, heavy rain will be the main concern with these storms.

How much rain falls during the morning, and where the rain is heaviest, could impact the severity of the storms in the afternoon. Too much rain in one area will lower the Thursday afternoon/evening severe threat.

Steamy Weather for the Weekend

Overnight Friday and into the day, a few more showers or a spot storm are possible. The region should begin to dry out later Friday.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to soar. Highs are forecast to hit the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. Both days will be humid and partly sunny. The humidity, however, on Sunday could really make it feel uncofortable.

The hot and humid conditions are then expected to last into next week.

