Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Could Wake You Wednesday

Some early morning storms could rattle you awake Wednesday morning.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for strong to severe storms from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday for all neighborhoods with the exception of the Lehigh Valley.

Heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats as clusters of showers and gusty thunderstorms slide across the area from north to south.

These storms are more likely in areas south of the I-95 corridor. It appears southern neighborhoods, like South Jersey, Delaware and the Jersey Shore have the highest likelihood of seeing the stronger storms develop.

The system is part of a stormy period across the area from Tuesday night into Thursday as rain could fall during that period as temps remain warm in the 60s and even 70s.

The warm weather will last through the day Thursday, but a strong cold front will move through in the afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely with that front. Then gusty winds bring in much colder air.

Temperatures Friday will struggle to get to 50 degrees. And it will get down to the 30s Saturday morning. There’s even a chance of a hard freeze in some areas at that time.

Stick with the First Alert Weather Team on air and in the NBC10 app for the latest on the storms.