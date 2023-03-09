Another chance for snow comes as the weekend begins, but like many wintry weather systems this season, not much is expected in Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs.

The storm, which arrives Friday afternoon and finally moves out Saturday, could drop up to half a foot of snow, however, in the most northern parts of the region and the Pocono Mountains.

Here is a look at timing and what to expect:

Rain Moves in Friday Afternoon, Transitions to Wintry Mix, Snow

By early afternoon Friday, rain should start to fall from west to east. The rains starts light, but is expected to intensify with pockets of moderate to heavy rain along the I-95 Corridor during the evening commute. Temps when the rain arrive will be in the 40s in Philly.

As the evening continues, a wintry mix will begin falling in Upper Bucks and Lehigh counties and the most northern suburbs as temps drop.

Overnight into early Saturday, you could see a switchover to snow, even in Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs by Saturday morning.

The wet weather should move out by the early afternoon on Saturday.

How Much Snow Will Fall?

Not much, if any accumulation is expected in Philadelphia and neighborhoods to the south in New Jersey and Delaware.

The immediate northern and western Pennsylvania suburbs and Mercer County could wind up getting a coating up to an inch.

Through much of Berks and Lehigh counties and northernmost Bucks and Montgomery counties up to 3 inches of snow could accumulate.

From Allentown and Easton to point north, 3 to 6 inches of snow could fall. That could mean some fresh powder to ski on in the Pocono Mountains this weekend.

Colder neighborhoods in the north could get several inches of snow, while next to nothing accumulates in Philadelphia and points south.

As is the case with any storm things could still change, so, keep checking back with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air, online and in the NBC10 app for the latest forecasts.