Rain moves out, flooding remains a concern along the coast

The rain has moved out of the area, but coastal flooding remains a concern for a few neighborhoods.

A First Alert had been issued for the entire Philadelphia region from Friday night into Saturday morning for the risks of heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds but now communities in South Jersey and Delaware face a heightened risk of flooding.

NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is warning residents to be mindful of possible flooding on the roadways and damage to structures.

The rain from overnight may have cleared out but the effects from back-to-back rain showers might take a while. NBC10's Brenna Weick checked out how the conditions are in South Jersey.

What to do if your home or business is flooding?

Don't touch any appliance in standing water.

If you can do so safely, turn off any air conditioning or major appliances that may have been running when outage occurred. This will help avoid a power surge.

Call local electric company or 911 if you smell gas.

Don't go into basements with standing water, raw sewage or obvious electric hazards. Stay away from breaker box.

Watch out for animals or snakes that may have been flooded out of their homes and are seeking shelter.

