First Alert: Storms Bringing Flooding, Severe Weather Threat to Parts of Region

What to Know All Pennsylvania neighborhoods -- along with Mercer County, New Jersey, and northern Delaware -- will be under a First Alert Thursday afternoon and evening.

The threats include flash flooding and severe storms packing damaging winds.

Once the front passes, expect comfortable weather this weekend.

A First Alert has been issued for part of the Philadelphia region as a strong cold front approaches the Delaware Valley.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The First Alert includes all of our Pennsylvania neighborhoods: Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania suburbs. Northern Delaware and Mercer County are also under the First Alert, which will last from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

NBC10

The front will bring a period of heavy rain and storms, with the possibility of areas of flash flooding or even severe storms. While severe storms may be limited across our area, any that do develop could produce damaging winds or even an isolated tornado. The threat for tornadic activity looks low, but cannot be ruled out.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the neighborhoods under the First Alert.

Areas along the I-95 Corridor and northward will likely see the most rain, with totals between 1 to 2 inches possible. A few pockets over 2 to 3 inches of rain may occur, but this shouldn’t be widespread.

A few scattered showers or storms may develop Wednesday afternoon, and night, as well as Thursday morning. By midday, the heaviest area of rain will start to approach the western edge of our region. The system will pass through Thursday afternoon and evening, with weakening showers and storms overnight into early Friday morning.

Once the cold front passes, the Delaware Valley will see sunshine, low humidity and low 70s Friday afternoon and the comfortable pattern will continue into the weekend.