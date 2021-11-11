First Alert

Rain Coming for Early Friday Commutes; First Alert Issued

A line of heavy rain and some storms will move through the Philadelphia area before noon Friday.

Some of the rain could cause street and highway flooding, especially in areas where falling leaves have clogged storm drains.

NBC10 has issued a First Alert starting at 4 a.m. The worst of the weather is likely between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., said First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna.

Winds could reach 40 or 45 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, Sosna said.

After lunchtime, the weather will improve rapidly, and the evening commute looks fine, Sosna said.

