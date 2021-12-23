It's Going to Be a Wet Christmas, but Not a Washout

What to Know Expect a wet, not white 2021 Christmas.

Rain is expected on and off on Christmas (Saturday).

Temps will be well above freezing.

Dreaming of a white Christmas?

Keep dreaming in 2021.

We will likely get some wet weather on Christmas Saturday, but it will only be rain as temperatures will be too warm for snow.

Here is what to expect as you head out to midnight Mass, family celebrations, to grandmother's house and to the Eagles game this holiday weekend:

Christmas Eve Is a Winner as Temps Warm

After a chilly Thursday and even some light snow and flurries overnight into Friday, expect partial sunshine during the day Friday with highs expected to get to around 50.

You should have dry weather as you do some last-minute shopping and pick up food for your holiday meal.

Clouds then build and showers could break out Christmas Eve night with Santa potentially needing to dodge raindrops as he delivers gifts overnight, especially north of Philadelphia.

So, you may need an umbrella as you head out to midnight Mass, but you also might remain dry.

Not a Washout, but Nuisance Rain Expected on Christmas

Keep the umbrella handy on Christmas Day as dreary conditions with some on-and-off rain are expected. Don't expect snow, so roads shouldn't be icy.

The steadiest rain is expected north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, but showers are possible everywhere.

The bulk of the rain is expected prior to sundown, but some showers could linger into evening.

High temps should range from around 50 in the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania suburbs to near 60 in southern Delaware.

Windy Conditions for Eagles Game at The Linc

Conditions clear Sunday as winds pick up under mostly sunny skies.

The kicking game could be impacted during the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field as winds could gust to 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. Fans in the stands should plan on wearing an Eagles coat or hoodie as it will feel colder than the expected high in the low 50s, especially in the shade.

