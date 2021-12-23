It's a Wet Christmas, but Not a Washout

What to Know Expect a wet, not white 2021 Christmas.

Rain is expected on and off on Christmas (Saturday).

Temps will be well above freezing.

Dreaming of a white Christmas?

Keep dreaming in 2021.

We will likely get some wet weather on Christmas Saturday, but it will only be rain as temperatures will be too warm for snow.

Here is what to expect as you head out to midnight Mass, family celebrations, to grandmother's house and to the Eagles game this holiday weekend:

Not a Washout, but Nuisance Rain on Christmas

Keep the umbrella handy on Christmas Day as dreary conditions with some on-and-off rain are expected. Don't expect snow, so roads shouldn't be icy.

The steadiest rain is expected north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, but showers are possible everywhere.

The bulk of the rain is expected prior to sundown, but some showers could linger into evening.

High temps should range from around 50 in the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania suburbs to near 60 in southern Delaware.

Windy Conditions for Eagles Game at The Linc

Conditions clear Sunday as winds pick up under mostly sunny skies.

The kicking game could be impacted during the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field as winds could gust to 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. Fans in the stands should plan on wearing an Eagles coat or hoodie as it will feel colder than the expected high in the low 50s, especially in the shade.

