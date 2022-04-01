Probable Tornado Rips Through Part of Bucks County

What to Know Severe storms moved through the Philadelphia region Thursday night causing heavy rain, wind and an isolated probable tornado in Bucks County.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for parts of Bucks County, but expired shortly after 10 p.m. That wasn't before trees were knocked down and roofs damaged in Bedminster Township.

Daylight should reveal more of the damage done by the storms.

Severe storms roared through the Philadelphia suburbs Thursday night causing heavy rain, wind and spinning off a probable isolated tornado in Bucks County.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Bucks County around 9:45 p.m. but was canceled shortly after 10 p.m.

The damage was already done in at least two neighborhoods. There were reports of storm damage in Bedminster Township and Dublin following the tornado warning.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A probable tornado hit homes along Bedminster Road in Bedminster Township, according to the National Weather Service.

Power lines were torn down, trees were uprooted and some roads were blocked hours after the storm, which hit around 9:50 p.m., the weather service said.

Power remained out in the area Friday morning. A large transformer was ripped down and remained on the ground Friday morning. Several trees were down and some homes were damaged.

Crews had the chainsaws out as they worked early Friday to clear debris and restore power. Daylight should reveal more of the damage.

The tornado warning last night covered this area, people report heavy winds and loud noises — but the NWS will need to determine whether it was just straight line wind or a tornado. Damage is pretty isolated, not nearly as bad as last year @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/FvXzF6wy62 pic.twitter.com/RGJGjuaiHc — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) April 1, 2022

The weather service still needed to determine if a twister caused the damage. An official declaration on what caused the storm damage was expected in the hours and days ahead.