Philly Schools Letting Kids Out Early Due to High Heat

By Rudy Chinchilla

Public schools in Philadelphia will dismiss students early on Tuesday due to high heat.

The School District of Philadelphia announced the staggered early dismissals for all schools in a press release around 11:30 a.m. All after-school activities are also canceled.

The early dismissals are based on the time a school starts its day. Below are the dismissal times:

Start timeTuesday's Scheduled Dismissal Time
7:30 AMNoon
7:45 AM12:15 PM
8:00 AM12:30 PM
8:15 AM12:45 PM
8:30 AM1:00 PM
8:45 AM1:15 PM
9:00 AM1:30 PM
9:15 AM1:45 PM
9:30 AM2:00 PM
The district said it is also monitoring heat conditions for Wednesday and will have an update regarding school operations no later than by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday's temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90 degrees. State environmental regulators have declared a "Code Orange" Air Quality Action day for high concentrations of ozone air pollution.

Wednesday's temperatures are also expected to be in the 90-degree range.

