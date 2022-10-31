Trick or Treat? Here's Timing for Rain During Halloween, World Series Game 3

What to Know
- Eyes will be on the skies and not just the World Series Monday night.
- As kids trick or treat, they should expect mostly clear skies, but there are chances for some rain.
- The rain chances increase the longer World Series Game 3 takes.
Will Halloween night be a trick or treat for costumed kids and Phillies fans looking for a World Series lead?
Here is a look at the weather for a Halloween doubleheader of trick-or-treating and Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 on Oct. 31, 2022.
Light showers are expected, but they should mostly hold off for trick-or-treaters. But the longer Game 3 lasts, the more likely showers will become.
Trick-or-Treating Timing 🎃
The best bet is to get your little ghosts and ghouls going door-to-door on the earlier side as it's expected to be mostly dry from 5 to 8 p.m.
Weather Stories
Incorporating an umbrella into your costume won't be the worst idea. A stray sprinkle or two could fall, but shouldn't be significant enough to put a damper on candy gathering.
Raining on the World Series? ☔⚾
The first pitch of Game 3 is just after 8 p.m. There is a chance for rain around the time.
The likelihood for rain continues to increase the later the night goes. Should the Phillies and Astros get caught up in another late-night thriller, rain could become a bigger part of the story.
What About Tuesday?
Rain linger into the Tuesday morning, but should clear during the day, leaving clear conditions for World Series Game 4 Tuesday night.
Be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to track any rain with the live interactive radar.