Trick or Treat? Here's Timing for Rain During Halloween, World Series Game 3

What to Know Eyes will be on the skies and not just the World Series Monday night.

As kids trick or treat, they should expect mostly clear skies, but there are chances for some rain.

The rain chances increase the longer World Series Game 3 takes.

Will Halloween night be a trick or treat for costumed kids and Phillies fans looking for a World Series lead?

Here is a look at the weather for a Halloween doubleheader of trick-or-treating and Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 on Oct. 31, 2022.

NBC10

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Light showers are expected, but they should mostly hold off for trick-or-treaters. But the longer Game 3 lasts, the more likely showers will become.

Trick-or-Treating Timing 🎃

The best bet is to get your little ghosts and ghouls going door-to-door on the earlier side as it's expected to be mostly dry from 5 to 8 p.m.

The biggest danger on Halloween can be drivers who aren't paying attention. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is live on a foggy Monday morning sharing some tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers to ensure a fun and safe Halloween.

Incorporating an umbrella into your costume won't be the worst idea. A stray sprinkle or two could fall, but shouldn't be significant enough to put a damper on candy gathering.

Raining on the World Series? ☔⚾

The first pitch of Game 3 is just after 8 p.m. There is a chance for rain around the time.

NBC10

The likelihood for rain continues to increase the later the night goes. Should the Phillies and Astros get caught up in another late-night thriller, rain could become a bigger part of the story.

What About Tuesday?

Rain linger into the Tuesday morning, but should clear during the day, leaving clear conditions for World Series Game 4 Tuesday night.

Be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to track any rain with the live interactive radar.