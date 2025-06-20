Philly's triple-digit heat: Rare, but maybe back next week

Philadelphia’s summers are hot and humid, but hitting 100 degrees or more? That’s a rare event. With a heatwave brewing next week, where Monday and Tuesday might flirt with triple digits, let’s look at how often these scorchers happen and what you can do to prep.

Historically, Philadelphia averages just 0.5 days a year at 100 degrees or above, and we haven’t seen one since July 18, 2012, a 13-year dry spell that shows how uncommon they are.

A quick look at Philadelphia’s hottest days

Official weather records for Philadelphia kicked off in 1874, but data on 100-degree days starts in 1894.

From then, up until today, we’ve had 62 such days. Over these 132 years, that’s about 0.47 days per year, or roughly 0.5, one every two years or so. But it’s not consistent: some years get hit hard, others not at all.

The worst was 1988 with five 100-degree days. Years like 1953, 1993, 1966, and 1957 each had three, while 2012 and 2011 saw two apiece. Many years? Zero.

Here’s a snapshot of the big ones:

Year days ≥ 100 degrees

1988 5

1953 3

1993 3

1966 3

1957 3

2012 2

2011 2

The earliest seasonal 100-degree day was June 5, 1925, and the latest was September 11, 1983. The longest streak was 3 days, from July 8 to July 10, 1993, a brutal stretch.

No triple digits since 2012

It’s been over 13 years since Philadelphia last hit 100 degrees on July 18, 2012. That’s a long gap for a city where summer highs usually top out around 86 degrees in July. Hitting 100 takes intense conditions, which don’t happen often.

Heatwave coming next week

With our forecast models suggesting Monday and Tuesday could be near 100 degrees, Philadelphia may finally break the 13-year streak and it’s a wake-up call to get ready for extreme heat.

How to prep for the heat

With triple-digit temps possible, here’s how to stay safe:

Check your AC: Make sure air conditioners work. Clean filters for max cooling. No AC? Find cooling centers like libraries (check phila.gov for locations).

Stock up: Grab extra water, electrolyte drinks, and snacks. Get sunscreen and light, loose clothing.

Time outdoor plans: Stick to early morning or evening for outdoor tasks. Skip heavy activity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Look out for others: Check on elderly neighbors, kids, or anyone with health issues. Keep pets in shade with plenty of water.

Plan for outages: Heat can strain the power grid. Charge devices, keep flashlights handy, and consider a portable fan.

Stay updated: Download the NBC Philadelphia app to your smartphone for the latest forecast and alerts based on your location.

Know heat risks: Watch for heat exhaustion (sweating, dizziness) or heat stroke (high body temperature, confusion). If symptoms hit, cool off, hydrate, and get help if serious.

Act now over the weekend to be ready for next week's heat.

What does this mean for Philadelphia

An average of 0.5 days a year shows 100-degree days are rare outliers.

The 13-year gap since 2012 proves it, but next week’s heatwave could change that. Either way, it’s a reminder to stay prepared for these events.

Philly’s used to warm summers, but triple-digit days stand out.

As we wait to see if the mercury hits 100 degrees for the first time since 2012, taking steps now can keep you safe and cool.