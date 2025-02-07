Saturday snow and ice in Philly region. Will it last into Super Bowl Sunday?

What to Know Super Bowl weekend in Philadelphia is brining a mix of weather, including snow and ice on Saturday.

A First Alert for wintry weather will be in effect from noon Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, until 1 a.m. Sunday for the Philadelphia region.

Luckily, skies are expected to clear in plenty of time for folks to enjoy Super Bowl parties.

Super Bowl weekend is upon us and skies look clear for the big game on Sunday, but the same can't be said for Saturday as a winter storm is expected to hit.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for the entire region for a winter storm set to bring another round of wintry weather Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

NBC10 Map for First Alert for a Feb. 8, 2025, winter storm.

What will Saturday's Winter storm bring?

Expect a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before transitioning to plain rain in some areas.

Léelo en español aquí.

The first half of Saturday will be dry, but as a low-pressure system moves in, precipitation will spread from south to north by the afternoon and evening.

A quick burst of snow is expected as the storm arrives, followed by a gradual change to sleet and freezing rain for much of Saturday evening, especially along the I-95 corridor and areas north and west.

NBC10 The transition to ice is expected to gradually happen Saturday night.

How much snow might fall?

Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely from the Pennsylvania Turnpike north into the Lehigh Valley, while Philadelphia and areas south will see lower amounts, with a coating to an inch possible.

NBC10 This isn't expected to be a big snowstorm.

The bigger concern could be the ice

As snow transitions to sleet and freezing rain, accumulating ice could lead to hazardous travel conditions for Saturday evening. A quarter inch of ice (or more) could stick in some areas, leading to potential power outages.

NBC10 A quarter inch of ice could fall in some places.

The best bet is to be careful if you have to drive or walk anywhere and give yourself time. You might just want to take it easy and prepare for Super Bowl Sunday.

Clearing out for Super Bowl Sunday

By early Sunday morning, temperatures will rise, and precipitation will wrap up. Sunday will be partly sunny and dry, but gusty winds up to 30 mph will make for a blustery afternoon.

Dry weather is expected to continue through Sunday night and Monday. Then the next winter storm could hit Tuesday, so stay tuned.

Be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your device for the latest forecast and weather alerts as ice storms can lead to power outages.