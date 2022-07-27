People in Some NJ Communities Asked to Use Less Water After Recent Heat Wave

What to Know Trenton Water Works is asking some its customers to conserve water.

The heat wave caused an increase in demand for water, everything is working normally, the water company said. This is just a precaution.

The heat wave is over, but it's still causing problems in some Mercer County, New Jersey, communities.

Trenton Water Works announced in a news release Tuesday that they are asking some of its customers to take a pause on nonessential outdoor water use.

The utility company said that its system is working normally, but the heat wave caused a significant increase in water demand so they are taking precautions to ease water supply.

Customers in Trenton, along with Ewing, Hamilton, Lawrence and Hopewell townships, are so far the only municipalities impacted, the water company said.

According to the company, customers can still water new sod or seed daily if required. The company does ask that any new planting be delayed until fall. Commercial use and the use of private wells are also acceptable.

A similar request was made to customers in other parts of New Jersey by the American Water company due to the recent heat wave that lasted more than a week.