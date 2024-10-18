After weeks without rainfall, drought increases across Philadelphia region

It's been weeks since the Philadelphia region has seen measurable rainfall. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is currently monitoring the drought throughout the area.

Right now, parts of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County in Pennsylvania have moderate drought, while all of Philadelphia and its surrounding counties fall under the same category.

Philadelphia could break a record for consecutive days without rain, which currently stands at 29 days.

Delaware has moderate drought, with pockets of severe drought in all three counties.

Meanwhile, in South Jersey, conditions are looking moderate, with five counties in the severe category, a bulk of that being in Burlington County.

On Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statewide drought watch urging homeowners and businesses to conserve water.

