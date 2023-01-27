weekend weather

What's the Weather Going to Be for NFC Title Game in Philly?

Whether Eagles fans are heading to the Linc for the game or just down the street for a watch party, this is the weather to expect for the NFC Title Game in Philadelphia

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's looking like a winning weather forecast in Philadelphia Sunday as the Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Game day plans appear to be in great shape whether you are headed down to the stadium complex in South Philadelphia to tailgate, going to the game at Lincoln Financial Field or watching in your neighborhood.

We are keeping mostly cloudy conditions for the entire day with mild temperatures in the low 50s during kickoff, which is around 3 p.m.

Graphic show Eagles and 49ers logos and weather forecast
NBC10
Expect temps in the low 50s at game time.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Divisional Round game was colder with some upper 30s, but this time around temps will only fall into the upper 40s toward the end of the game.

Eagles and 49ers logos with weather forecast for Sunday.
NBC10
Temps are expected to dip into the 40s during the game.

We anticipate a few showers Sunday night, most likely after the game is over. The Lehigh Valley could possibly be the first place to get some raindrops Sunday evening or late afternoon.

Weather Stories

weather 4 hours ago

Warmer Temps Expected This Weekend

The best bet is to make sure you have the updated NBC10 app downloaded on your phone so you don't miss a moment of the action.

This article tagged under:

weekend weatherSouth PhiladelphiaEAGLES FANS
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us