What's the Weather Going to Be for NFC Title Game in Philly?

It's looking like a winning weather forecast in Philadelphia Sunday as the Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Game day plans appear to be in great shape whether you are headed down to the stadium complex in South Philadelphia to tailgate, going to the game at Lincoln Financial Field or watching in your neighborhood.

We are keeping mostly cloudy conditions for the entire day with mild temperatures in the low 50s during kickoff, which is around 3 p.m.

The Divisional Round game was colder with some upper 30s, but this time around temps will only fall into the upper 40s toward the end of the game.

We anticipate a few showers Sunday night, most likely after the game is over. The Lehigh Valley could possibly be the first place to get some raindrops Sunday evening or late afternoon.

