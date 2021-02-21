More Snow to Hit Pa. Suburbs, Lehigh Valley on Monday

What to Know A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday due to more snow.

Accumulating snow is likely across the northern and western suburbs as well as Berks and Lehigh counties. Points to the south and east will mostly just get rain.

The storm will be fast-moving, but potent with a snowfall rate of 1 inch per hour possible for a couple hours.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday due to more snow.

Accumulating snow is likely across the northern and western suburbs as well as Berks and Lehigh counties.

It looks like the snow should fall after the morning commute and move out before the evening commute.

The storm will be fast-moving but potent with a snowfall rate of 1 inch per hour possible for a few hours. During this window of intense snowfall rates, the visibility will drop to near zero and road conditions will become difficult to potentially dangerous. The heaviest snow will fall between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

BASED ON NEW EVENING INFO: Issuing a FIRST ALERT for disruptive snow in PA suburbs, Berks co. & Lehigh Valley. Intense snowfall rates of 1"/hr possible: 9 AM-3 PM. Tough driving at times. Need to keep close eye on Philly, NW part of county may get higher totals @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ct4TxSl8jw — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) February 22, 2021

The Pa. suburbs, Lehigh Valley and Berks County will likely see 2 to 5 inches of snow with the highest amounts in areas that receive the most intense snowfall bands.

Philadelphia may be the dividing line where the northwest end of the county, including Mount Airy, Chestnut Hill, Manayunk and Roxborough, get a few inches. Down near Penn’s Landing, South Philly and Center City however, there will likely be a coating to 2 inches of snow.

The storm is expected to transition to rain in Philadelphia and points south and east in the afternoon.

"This is not going to be an all snow event," First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said Monday morning.

South Jersey and most of Delaware, south of Wilmington, will see mostly --- if not all -- rain.

The storm should move out around 4 p.m.

Temps then warm into the mid 40s Tuesday and even the 50s in many neighborhoods later in the week.

Download the NBC10 app and follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.