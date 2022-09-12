Isolated thunderstorms packing the potential for hail, damaging wind, heavy downpours and even a tornado are expected to roar through the Philadelphia region Monday night.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for the potential of stormy weather for the entire Philadelphia region Monday afternoon and evening.

We're issuing a First Alert for this afternoon/evening. As a cold front approaches our region, a few storms will fire up ahead of it. Some storms may be strong to severe. Thinking heavy rain, localized flooding and possible damaging winds are biggest threats. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/y5x5OpuVoZ — Michelle Rotella (@MRotellaWx) September 12, 2022

Western and northern neighborhoods could already see storms popping up around 3 p.m., or so. The rain should become more widespread during the evening rush, but the storms remain isolated to certain neighborhoods.

More of a string of rain and storms move through early in the evening. The storms should be gone by later on Monday night.

Not every neighborhood will see strong storms and the threat is marginal, but we want to make sure everyone is prepared just in case. Be sure you have the NBC10 app downloaded and your phone charged up so you can get weather updates sent directly to your device.

Once the storms move out, expect a string of clear and calm days for the rest of the week.