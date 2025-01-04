The new year is starting out with a one-two punch of winter weather in the Philadelphia region as we brace for another round of snow on Monday.

We saw some light snow on Friday, Jan. 3 that caused slippery roads during the evening commute and we will see bitter cold over the weekend before Monday's storm.

A bitter cold and windy weekend

Saturday, we'll see a blast of cold air with highs in the low 30s and wind chills that will make it feel like the low 20s.

Sunday will be a little warmer but still cold with temperatures in the mid-30s during the day.

A bigger snowstorm on Monday, Jan. 6

The second chance for snow is the one to watch more closely: A potential nor’easter is developing late Sunday night and Monday.

This storm system could bring our first significant snowfall of the season, though the exact track remains uncertain.

The storm is expected to move in between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday and continue through the morning and afternoon before tapering off around 5 p.m.

As of Friday, the models are showing the following snow totals for Monday:

Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs - 3 to 5 inches

The Lehigh Valley - 1 to 3 inches

Delaware and South Jersey - 5 to 8 inches

These snowfall amounts could change if the storm tracks farther north. We will continuously update the estimated snowfall maps from now until Monday.

Preparing for the storm

Local hardware stores were doing what they could to be prepared for the winter storms.

Audubon Hardware in Camden County, New Jersey, got 19 pallets of rock salt on Thursday, Jan. 2.

"People are starting to come in now. A lot of people are going to wait and see if it does really snow," Audubon Hardware's Glenn Hare told NBC10. "It’ll be crazy."

Another 17 pallets of calcium arrived to Audubon Hardware on Friday, Jan. 3 so the store could stay stocked.

Meanwhile, Fairmount Hardware in Philadelphia has shovels, ice scrappers and bags of salt stocked and ready to go.

"We definitely get busy. Everyone in the store gets excited. It’s a lot of work but it’s also a lot of fun," Fairmount Hardware's Andy Siegel said.

Road crews and hardware stores are geared up for the snow, but have you tested your snow blower yet? NBC10 Delaware Bureau reporter Tim Furlong caught up with one local small business helping customers with repairs and rentals ahead of the snow.

Suburban Lawn and Equipment in Stanton, Delaware, said they're getting lots of calls from people looking for very last minute repairs to their snow blowers. Their biggest suggestion is to use fuel stabilizer and start it once a month throughout the year to keep it from dying on you between storms.

"As funny as it sounds, if you start your snow thrower up once a month in the off season and let it run for five or ten minutes it will save you time and money," Anthony Petruccelli, of Suburban Lawn and Equipment said.

Drivers urged to use caution

Delaware

DelDOT is preparing to fight to keep the roads safe for drivers and are urging everyone to stay home if they can late Sunday and into early Monday.

"If you don't have to be out especially Sunday night into the early hours of Monday please just let our crews work and we will get the roads cleared and get everyone back out as quickly as possible," C.R. McLeod, of DelDOT, told NBC10.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the state's Turnpike Commission issued a statement on Friday, Jan. 3 telling drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during Monday's snow storm.

Speed and vehicle restrictions will be instituted during the storm, officials said. Crews will be out treating the roads before the storm hits to prevent ice from forming.

Download the NBC10 app and follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team to get the latest weather updates.