NWS Investigates Whether Tornado Touched Down in Delaware

By Dan Stamm

Weather officials are working to determine if it was a tornado that touched down in Delaware during Thursday's severe storms, leaving a path of destruction.

The National Weather Service on Friday announced they would be sending a storm damage survey crew to Harrington, Milford and Slaughter Beach.

There were tornado warnings issued in those areas Thursday. Video shows what appeared to be a funnel cloud over Milford around 5 p.m.

The storm knocked down trees and branches and knocked out power in several communities, Milford officials said. Milford, a town of 10,000-plus people in both Kent and Sussex counties, announced Friday that it would collect storm debris through Monday, July 12.

