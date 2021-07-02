Weather officials are working to determine if it was a tornado that touched down in Delaware during Thursday's severe storms, leaving a path of destruction.

The National Weather Service on Friday announced they would be sending a storm damage survey crew to Harrington, Milford and Slaughter Beach.

A team from our office is planning a storm damage survey this afternoon for the areas of damage near Harrington, Milford, and Slaughter Beach in Delaware. We will post the summary from these areas later on this evening. #DEwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 2, 2021

There were tornado warnings issued in those areas Thursday. Video shows what appeared to be a funnel cloud over Milford around 5 p.m.

The storm knocked down trees and branches and knocked out power in several communities, Milford officials said. Milford, a town of 10,000-plus people in both Kent and Sussex counties, announced Friday that it would collect storm debris through Monday, July 12.