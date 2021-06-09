Man Struck and Killed by Lightning at NJ Golf Course

A man was struck and killed by lightning at a golf course in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The unidentified man was at the Burlington Country Club in Westampton Township Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by lightning. He later died from his injuries, according to officials.

The deadly lightning strike occurred as powerful storms passed through the region a day after storms led to flooding and water rescues in Chester County. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 3 p.m. for parts of Gloucester and Salem counties.

Officials also confirmed with NBC10 that a person was struck by lightning in Angola, Delaware, on Wednesday. They have not yet revealed that person’s condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.