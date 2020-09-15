Jersey Shore

Man Drowns at Jersey Shore in Seas Churned by Off-Shore Hurricane

By The Associated Press

Lavallette, New Jersey
Getty Images

What to Know

  • A man has drowned at the Jersey Shore in seas churned as Hurricane Paulette battered Bermuda.
  • Lavallette Mayor Walter LaCicero told a local paper the 60-year-old and his 24-year-old son were swimming near the Vance Avenue beach on Monday when they had trouble in the rough surf.
  • Officials closed beaches in nearby Seaside Heights after making about four water rescues on Monday.

Swimmers along the New Jersey Shore were advised to use caution Tuesday after a man drowned in seas churned as Hurricane Paulette battered Bermuda.

The 60-year-old and his 24-year-old son were swimming near the Vance Avenue beach on Monday when they had trouble in the rough surf, Mayor Walter LaCicero told the Asbury Park Press.

They were rescued, but the older man did not survive. Their names have not been released.

Weather Stories

weather forecast Sep 10

NBC10 First Alert Weather: Heavy Rain and Potential Flooding for Region

Pennsylvania Sep 10

First Alert: Downpours and Localized Flooding

Officials closed beaches in nearby Seaside Heights after making about four water rescues on Monday. Neighboring Seaside Park reported five rescues in a 3-hour span.

The National Weather Service warned of a high rip current risk through Tuesday night. Forecasters said all swimmers entering the surf zone would likely face life-threatening rip currents and everyone is encouraged to stay out of the ocean.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jersey ShoredrowningHurricane Paulette
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us