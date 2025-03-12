A delight in the night sky is coming to the Philadelphia region before the end of the week.

"We've got an amazing site in the sky -- a total lunar eclipse, which is worth getting up for," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.

Here's your guide to viewing the total lunar eclipse that will leave the full moon looking red early on Friday, March 14, 2025:

What is a lunar eclipse, a.k.a. 'blood moon'?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow," NASA says. "In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra."

The result is the moon appears to be "red-orange," NASA says. "Lunar eclipses are sometimes called 'Blood Moons' because of this phenomenon."

This video shows you what will happen during the total lunar eclipse.

When's the best time to look for the March 2025 lunar eclipse?

The Old Farmer's Almanac calls this March full moon the Worm "Blood" Moon. The Worm Moon name dates back centuries.

The eclipse is taking place from Thursday, March, 13, to Friday, March 14, 2025, NASA says. The best viewing times depend on time zone.

NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

In Philadelphia (Eastern Time Zone) the partial eclipse begins around 1 a.m. as the moon "begins to enter Earth’s umbra," NASA says.

During this early period, it will look "like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk," NASA says.

NBC10 NBC10

Totality begins around 2:26 a.m. ET as the entire moon is shrouded in Earth's umbra, NASA says. "The Moon is tinted a coppery red."

Set your alarm, or peek outside when you get up to use the restroom. If you get up for a minute or two during this time you can catch a glimpse of the show in the sky.

Totality then ends at 3:31 a.m. ET as the red hue fades and a bite looks like it's being taken out of the other side of the moon's face.

The partial eclipse ends just before 5 a.m. ET.

What's the best way to see the lunar eclipse?

You can look up in the night sky to capture a glimpse with the naked eye. However, "Try binoculars or a telescope for a better view," NASA says.

Camera phones might not do the eclipse full justice.

"If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds," NASA says.

Will clouds block the view of the lunar eclipse or will we get clear viewing over Philadelphia?

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies early Friday over the Philadelphia region, Bill says. However, you should be able to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse.

Click here to get the most updated weather forecast.