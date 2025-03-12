weather

‘Worth getting up for': How to watch full lunar eclipse over Philly region

The so-called Worm 'Blood' Moon brings a total lunar eclipse to skies over the Philadelphia region on March 14, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A delight in the night sky is coming to the Philadelphia region before the end of the week.

"We've got an amazing site in the sky -- a total lunar eclipse, which is worth getting up for," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here's your guide to viewing the total lunar eclipse that will leave the full moon looking red early on Friday, March 14, 2025:

What is a lunar eclipse, a.k.a. 'blood moon'?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow," NASA says. "In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra."

The result is the moon appears to be "red-orange," NASA says. "Lunar eclipses are sometimes called 'Blood Moons' because of this phenomenon."

This video shows you what will happen during the total lunar eclipse.

Weather Stories

weather 8 hours ago

Total lunar eclipse over Philly region. What's the timing?

Philadelphia 21 hours ago

Many across the Philadelphia region took advantage of warmer weather

When's the best time to look for the March 2025 lunar eclipse?

The Old Farmer's Almanac calls this March full moon the Worm "Blood" Moon. The Worm Moon name dates back centuries.

The eclipse is taking place from Thursday, March, 13, to Friday, March 14, 2025, NASA says. The best viewing times depend on time zone.

Map shows that visibility of the March 2025 total lunar eclipse.
NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio
NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio
Map shows that visibility of the March 2025 total lunar eclipse.

In Philadelphia (Eastern Time Zone) the partial eclipse begins around 1 a.m. as the moon "begins to enter Earth’s umbra," NASA says.

During this early period, it will look "like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk," NASA says.

Weather forecast for Friday, March 14, 2025, lunar eclipse over Philadelphia.
NBC10
NBC10
Weather forecast for Friday, March 14, 2025, lunar eclipse over Philadelphia.

Totality begins around 2:26 a.m. ET as the entire moon is shrouded in Earth's umbra, NASA says. "The Moon is tinted a coppery red."

Set your alarm, or peek outside when you get up to use the restroom. If you get up for a minute or two during this time you can catch a glimpse of the show in the sky.

Totality then ends at 3:31 a.m. ET as the red hue fades and a bite looks like it's being taken out of the other side of the moon's face.

The partial eclipse ends just before 5 a.m. ET.

What's the best way to see the lunar eclipse?

You can look up in the night sky to capture a glimpse with the naked eye. However, "Try binoculars or a telescope for a better view," NASA says.

Camera phones might not do the eclipse full justice.

"If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds," NASA says.

Will clouds block the view of the lunar eclipse or will we get clear viewing over Philadelphia?

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies early Friday over the Philadelphia region, Bill says. However, you should be able to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse.

Click here to get the most updated weather forecast.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us