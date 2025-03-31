weather forecast
Live Updates

Live Updates: Storms to bring strong winds, heavy rain, tornado threat

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the Philadelphia region on Monday, March 31, 2025, due to severe storms

By Robert Johnson and David Chang

What to Know

  • A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the Philadelphia region late Monday afternoon into the evening due to storms that are expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and a possible isolated tornado.
  • The FIRST ALERT is in effect from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. due to the risk of severe storms. There will still be showers after 9 p.m. in our region, however, the severe risk will end at 9 p.m., according to NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Robert Johnson.
  • The storm’s main threat will be damaging winds but an isolated tornado is also possible. The heavy rain will lead to street flooding and possible hail for areas south of Philadelphia.
  • Ahead of the severe weather threat, there were scattered showers Monday morning into the early afternoon.
  • Despite the storm threat, the Phillies home opener still began as scheduled Monday afternoon.
  • Download the NBC10 app and follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates on Monday’s storm.

weather forecast
