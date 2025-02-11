weather
Live updates: Snow moves toward Philly, Pa., NJ, Delaware: Timing and totals

A winter storm is moving through the Philadelphia region on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Get live updates on the timing and expected snow totals

By Dan Stamm and Bill Henley

What to Know

  • We’re in for more rounds of snow and icy weather in the Philadelphia region this week.
  • The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for accumulating snow and hazardous travel for South Jersey, Delaware, Philadelphia and the immediate Pennsylvania suburbs from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
  • The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Storm Warning for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for the southernmost Jersey Shore communities and central and southern Delaware. Travel in those areas could be difficult during the heaviest snowfall.
  • The snow begins late Tuesday afternoon and continues overnight into Wednesday morning.
  • The heaviest snowfall is expected across Delaware and southern New Jersey, especially near the shore, where more than half a foot of snow could fall. Closer to Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor, expect 2 to 4 inches, with a coating to 2 inches likely across the Lehigh Valley.

Get the latest updates on the winter storm throughout the night and day below:

Léelo en español aquí

