Live Updates: Tornado confirmed in Northampton County as storms move through Pa.

By Dan Stamm and Emily Rose Grassi

What to Know

  • The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado formed in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, as severe weather moved through the region on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
  • A tornado warning was in effect for Northampton and Monroe counties, Pennsylvania, until 4:30 p.m. as severe weather moves through the region, according to the National Weather Service.
  • The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for most Pennsylvania neighborhoods west of Philadelphia until 8 p.m.
  • Heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning are all possible with these storms. An isolated tornado is also a risk.
  • The first severe thunderstorm warnings of the day hit in parts of Berks and Chester counties before 2 p.m.
  • A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 8 p.m. for all eastern Pennsylvania counties and Mercer County, New Jersey, the National Weather Service said.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for our region due to severe storms moving through the Pennsylvania area. Get live updates below.

