Lifeguard Killed, 6 Others Hurt After Lightning Strikes Beach in Berkeley Twp., NJ

A lifeguard was killed while six others were injured after lightning struck a beach in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The lightning strike occurred at the Island Beach State Park in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township as a cluster of storms moved over the area late Monday afternoon.

A lifeguard was killed by the lightning strike. A second lifeguard as well as five beachgoers, including a 51-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were all injured, according to law enforcement sources. The six survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment after suffering headaches, dizziness and hearing issues.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement. "I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time.”

Monday's incident is the 9th confirmed lightning fatality in the U.S. this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. The last lightning death was on August 24 in Wisconsin.

The last lightning death in our area occurred on June 9 at a golf course in Burlington County, New Jersey.

