July 4 Weekend Forecast: Will Wet Weather Rain Out the Fireworks?

This year’s Independence Day weekend won’t be the dry, sunny one we’re used to, with rain an possible storms putting a damper on festivities.

The rain starts to move in Saturday afternoon, but the good news is it looks like things will start drying out just in time for the big Wawa Welcome America fireworks show on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will reach the low-70 degrees. Rain will start arriving in western neighborhoods around noon before becoming more widespread around 3 p.m. The afternoon and evening will bring showers, as well as pockets of heavy rain and even possible thunderstorms to some neighborhoods.

Things should dry out overnight, leading to a cloudy but dry July 4 morning. Unfortunately, more pockets of showers will arrive by the afternoon and linger into the evening.

On the plus side, things look set to be dry for the big fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which starts at 9:30 p.m.

Conditions are expected to dry out by Monday, but then the heat and humidity will once again ramp up.

