First Alert Weather

July 4 Weekend Forecast: Will Wet Weather Rain Out the Fireworks?

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

This year’s Independence Day weekend won’t be the dry, sunny one we’re used to, with rain an possible storms putting a damper on festivities.

The rain starts to move in Saturday afternoon, but the good news is it looks like things will start drying out just in time for the big Wawa Welcome America fireworks show on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will reach the low-70 degrees. Rain will start arriving in western neighborhoods around noon before becoming more widespread around 3 p.m. The afternoon and evening will bring showers, as well as pockets of heavy rain and even possible thunderstorms to some neighborhoods.

Weather Stories

weather 1 hour ago

NBC10 First Alert Weather: Wet Weather Dampens July 4 Weekend

Delaware 22 hours ago

NWS Confirms 2 Tornadoes Touched Down in Delaware

Things should dry out overnight, leading to a cloudy but dry July 4 morning. Unfortunately, more pockets of showers will arrive by the afternoon and linger into the evening.

On the plus side, things look set to be dry for the big fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which starts at 9:30 p.m.

Conditions are expected to dry out by Monday, but then the heat and humidity will once again ramp up.

Download the free NBC10 app to keep up with the forecast any time.

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherweatherWawa Welcome America
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us