What to Know Expect a wet, not white 2021 Christmas.

Rain is expected late on Christmas Eve (Friday) and on and off on Christmas (Saturday).

Temps each day will be well above freezing.

Dreaming of a white Christmas?

Keep dreaming in 2021.

We will likely get some wet weather on Christmas Eve Friday and Christmas Saturday, but it will only be rain as temps will be too warm for snow.

Here is what to expect as you head out to midnight Mass, family celebrations, to grandmother's house and to the Eagles game this holiday weekend:

Clouds on Christmas Eve Lead to Late-Night Rain

After a chilly Thursday (dress warm), clouds will build during the day Friday with highs expected to get to around 50.

Showers then break out Christmas Eve night with Santa potentially needing to dodge raindrops as he delivers gifts overnight, especially in Philadelphia and points to the north and west.

So, you may need an umbrella as you head out to midnight Mass.

Not a Washout, but Nuisance Rain Expected on Christmas

Keep the umbrella handy on Christmas Day as dreary conditions with some on-and-off rain are expected. Don't expect snow, so roads shouldn't be icy.

The rain is expected to be more steady north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

In the more northern neighborhoods, temps will be dipping into the 40 while down in southern Delaware temps could get to near 60.

The exact timing and impact could still change.

Windy Conditions for Eagles Game at The Linc

Conditions clear for Sunday as winds pick up under mostly sunny skies.

The kicking game could be impacted during the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field as winds gust to 35 mph or more during the afternoon. Fans in the stands should plan on bundling up as it will feel colder than the expected high in the low 50s.

