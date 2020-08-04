Isaias Causes Flooding and Damage Throughout Region Published 50 mins ago • Updated 8 mins ago Tropical Storm Isaias caused flooding, damage and power outages throughout the region. Check out these photos of the aftermath from across the area. 12 photos 1/12 Storm damage in Middletown, Delaware. 2/12 Yaima Crespo Flooding on Scottsdale Road and Baltimore Avenue in Darby, Pennsylvania. 3/12 Yaima Crespo Flooding on Scottsdale Road and Baltimore Avenue in Darby, Pennsylvania. 4/12 Fred Fields Drone photo of flooding in Darby, Pennsylvania. 5/12 Fred Fields Drone photo of flooding in Darby, Pennsylvania. 6/12 7/12 Fred Fields Drone picture of flooding in Darby, Pennsylvania. 8/12 Fred Fields 9/12 Fred Fields Drone photo of flooding in Darby. 10/12 Lt. Jason Gittens Storm damage in Gloucester Township, New Jersey. 11/12 Ocean City Fire Department A steeple was blown off a church on 32nd Street and Central Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey. 12/12 JR Smith Storm damage on Rosenberger Drive. This article tagged under: isaiasNew JerseyDelawarefloodingdamage 0 More Photo Galleries The Beirut Explosion in Pictures Therapy Pup Aids Front-Line Staff Lunch Break: Birds of the 2020 Audubon Photography Award Photos: ‘The Golden Girls' House Hits the Market For $3 Million