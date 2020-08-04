Isaias Causes Flooding and Damage Throughout Region

Tropical Storm Isaias caused flooding, damage and power outages throughout the region. Check out these photos of the aftermath from across the area.

12 photos
1/12
Storm damage in Middletown, Delaware.
2/12
Yaima Crespo
Flooding on Scottsdale Road and Baltimore Avenue in Darby, Pennsylvania.
3/12
Yaima Crespo
Flooding on Scottsdale Road and Baltimore Avenue in Darby, Pennsylvania.
4/12
Fred Fields
Drone photo of flooding in Darby, Pennsylvania.
5/12
Fred Fields
Drone photo of flooding in Darby, Pennsylvania.
6/12
7/12
Fred Fields
Drone picture of flooding in Darby, Pennsylvania.
8/12
Fred Fields
9/12
Fred Fields
Drone photo of flooding in Darby.
10/12
Lt. Jason Gittens
Storm damage in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
11/12
Ocean City Fire Department
A steeple was blown off a church on 32nd Street and Central Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey.
12/12
JR Smith
Storm damage on Rosenberger Drive.

This article tagged under:

isaiasNew JerseyDelawarefloodingdamage

More Photo Galleries

The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
Therapy Pup Aids Front-Line Staff
Therapy Pup Aids Front-Line Staff
Lunch Break: Birds of the 2020 Audubon Photography Award
Lunch Break: Birds of the 2020 Audubon Photography Award
Photos: ‘The Golden Girls' House Hits the Market For $3 Million
Photos: ‘The Golden Girls' House Hits the Market For $3 Million
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us