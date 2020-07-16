What to Know Intense heat will settle in this weekend.

A First Alert will be in effect Saturday through Monday as temps will feel like the triple digits by Sunday.

Relief from the heat isn't really likely until later next week.

Temperatures will feel like the triple digits by Sunday as an intense heat wave is expected to grip the region.

A First Alert for intense heat will be in effect Saturday through Monday for all Philadelphia region neighborhoods except for the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected in the 90s with humidity making it feel like the upper 90s Saturday, up to 103 degrees Sunday and up to around 105 degrees on Monday. The heat will be especially intense in Philadelphia and other urban areas.

Be sure to stay inside a safe place in air conditioning and open windows and use fans if you don't have A/C in your home.

With the coronavirus pandemic, people who do seek relief at pools, beaches or other public places are encouraged to practice social distancing and could be required to wear masks when not in the water.

The intense heat comes after high temps on Friday are expected to be around 90 with rising humidity with a chance for hit-or-miss evening storms that could bring heavy downpours.

With all of the humidity, don’t’ expect a lot of relief Tuesday. A degree or two won’t make a difference with how it feels. Still will be miserable heat. Any relief would be from isolated strong to severe storms, but not everywhere gets one. Real relief looks like maybe late next week

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to update you on the heat and provide tips for staying cool and safe on NBC10 News and in the NBC10 app.