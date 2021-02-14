First Alert

Ice Storm Warning Issued for Parts of Our Area as More Severe Weather Looms

The worst of the icy weather could start by Monday afternoon

A mix of snow and freezing rain is moving into our area Monday, with dangerous freezing rain expected to continue through Tuesday.

NBC10 has issued a First Alert for the weather, which could make driving or even walking outside dangerous.

And the National Weather Service has issued a ice storm warning for Montgomery, Chester, Lehigh, Northampton and Berks counties in Pennsylvania and Hunterdon County in New Jersey.

The worst of the weather is expected in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, the weather service said, but there's an elevated risk of freezing rain in the northern Philadelphia suburbs, too.

A major ice storm is expected north of 202, said First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna, including Quakertown, Harleysville, Pottstown, Reading, Coatesville and nearby areas.

In those areas, do not travel during the storm -- and be prepared for power outages.

Philadelphia is not expected to see a major storm, but could see slippery to dangerous travel, particularly on Monday, Sosna said.

Why are ice storms so dangerous? Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz explains.

Philadelphia and the rest of its Pennsylvania suburbs are under a winter weather advisory, the weather service said.

Our area may get a taste of what's to come over Sunday night, too, with freezing drizzle, Sosna said -- though that's nothing compared to what is coming.

