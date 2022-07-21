How to Beat the Heat During a Week Like This

A heat wave occurs when temperatures reach 90 degrees or above for three or more consecutive days. We're doing a double this week as 90-degree days will reach six in a row by Sunday. On Thursday, it was the hottest day of 2022 so far, topping out at 97 degrees in the late afternoon. It's going to get even hotter this weekend.

Temperatures this high for this long can lead to major health issues if precautions aren't taken, especially for people with high risk medical conditions. Here's a rundown of ways to stay cool amid such smothering conditions.

Why Take Precaution?

Heat contributes to a large number of deaths across the United States. The elderly and children are the most at risk to overheat. People with heart conditions or other chronic illnesses are also at risk.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Heat stroke is common and can be deadly. The following are warnings signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave children in a car, unattended under any circumstance. According to Dr. Julia DeJoseph of Delaware Valley Community Health, children’s bodies are smaller and heat can’t pass through their bodies as easy as adults.

Cars can get extremely hot in a matter of minutes which can and cause death.

Hydrate

Drinking lots of water is key to keeping your body cooled down. The CDC recommends drinking more water than usual during a heatwave. Water is the only recommended drink, AVOID ALCOHOL.

Find a Cool Location

If possible, limit your outdoor activities as they will give you more exposure to what can be dangerous heat.

If you can, stay in a cool home, work in a cool space, or visit one of the city's cooling centers. Some of the city's cooling centers are Free Libraries of Philadelphia which have extended hours throughout excessive heat warnings.

Take advantage of pools, and spray grounds. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day the City of Philadelphia turns on its spray grounds 7 days per week. To find a spray ground or pool close to you visit the city’s parks and recreation department site.

Working Outside?

Bring cool water and pack frozen water bottle so they can thaw throughout the day

Use wet wash cloth with cool water that to cool body temperature.

No Central Cooling System?

Open the windows to let fresh air circulate.

DO NOT rely on just a fan to keep you cool. If you’re using a fan open the windows, allow fresh air to circulate. According to the City of Philadelphia brick row homes with black roof-tops absorb heat which can cause the temperature inside to be equal to the temperature outside if the window is closed.

How to Dress?

If possible, wear fabrics that allow easy air flow around your body.

Need Help Paying Electric Bill?

Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey all have payment assistance programs.

See an unhoused person in need of shelter?

Call the City of Philadelphia's homeless outreach line: 215-232-1984

Have Pets?

DO NOT leave pets outside unattended for long periods of time

Ensure they have a shaded cool space

Try to walk them in shaded areas as hot surfaces like concrete, metal, pavement, and asphalt can burn their foot-pads

Follow the ACCT requirements during excessive heat. Owners can face a $500 fine if they do not follow ACCT Philly requirements.

If you see an animal who does not have adequate water, shade, and shelter during extreme weather call 267-385-3800 or file a complaint online.