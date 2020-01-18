How Much Snow, Freezing Rain Fell in Your Neighborhood?

Snow Reports
Delaware
New Castle County:
1 Sw Midvale: 0.2” at 2:34 p.m.
New Castle County Airport: 0.2” at 7 p.m.
New Jersey
Atlantic County:
Atlantic City International: trace at 7 p.m.
Burlington County:
NWS Mount Holly: 0.7” at 7 p.m.
Delran: 0.5” at 11:50 a.m.
Cooperstown: 0.5” at 7 p.m.
Camden County:
Gloucester City: 0.5” at 3:12 p.m.
Gloucester County:
Mantua: 0.5” at 3:20 p.m.
Mercer County:
Ewing: 1.2” at 3:53 p.m.
1 SW Ewing: 0.5” at 12:02 p.m.
Pennsylvania
Berks County:
1 N Boyertown: 2” at 6 p.m.
Huffs Church: 2” at 6:30 p.m.
Reading: 2” at 3:10 p.m.
1 S West Wyomissing: 1.5” at 4 p.m.
Spring Twp: 0.8” at 11:20 a.m.
Bucks County:
Quakertown: 2” at 5:07 p.m.
Trumbauersville: 2” 3:15 p.m.
Doylestown: 1.6” at 3:10 p.m.
Buckingham Twp: 1.5” at 3:30 p.m.
Furlong: 1.5” at 4 p.m.
Langhorne: 1.5” at 6:15 p.m.
Hilltown Twp: 1.1” at 4:55 p.m.
Eddington: 0.3” at 11:20 a.m.
Plumstead Twp: 0.3” at 11:20 a.m.
Levittown: 0.2” at 11:33 a.m.
Chester County:
East Coventry Twp: 2” at 3:15 p.m.
East Nantmeal Twp: 1.8” at 3 p.m.
1 ESE Berwyn: 1.3” at 4:15 p.m.
Exton: 1” at 3:21 p.m.
Paoli: 1” at 11:20 a.m.
Berwyn: 0.8” at 11:15 a.m.
Schuylkill Twp: 0.6” at 11:38 a.m.
Phoenixville: 0.5” at 11 a.m.
Delaware County:
Wayne: 1.2” at 3 p.m.
Drexel Hill: 1” at 2:32 p.m.
Upper Darby: 1” at 3:19 p.m.
Lehigh County:
1 NNW Upper Macungie Twp.: 2.5” at 5:46 p.m.
Whitehall Twp: 2.5” at 3:10 p.m.
Germansville: 2.2” at 3:15 p.m.
New Tripoli: 2” at 4 p.m.
1 SSW Upper Milford Twp: 2” at 4:56 p.m.
Lehigh Valley International: 1.9” at 7 p.m.
3 SSE Schnecksville: 1.7” at 5 p.m.
2 NE Emmaus: 1.2” at 1:35 p.m.
Macungie: 1.1” at 12:50 p.m.
3 ENE Upper Macungie Twp. 1” at 12:05 p.m.
Montgomery County:
1 SSE Trappe: 2.1” at 3:30 p.m.
Eagleville: 1.8” at 3:40 p.m.
Gilbertsville: 1.8” at 3 p.m.
Telford: 1.8” at 3:10 p.m.
New Hanover Twp: 1.7” at 3 p.m.
Upper Providence Twp: 1.4” at 3:18 p.m.
Plymouth Meeting: 1.1” at 4:25 p.m.
Salford Twp: 1” at 12:20 p.m.
Pennsburg: 0.8” at 11:31 a.m.
Wynnewood: 0.8” at 3:30 p.m.
East Norriton: 0.3” at 11:40 a.m.
Lansdale: 0.3” at 11:37 a.m.
Jenkintown: 0.2” at 11:15 a.m.
1 E Phoenixville: 0.1” at 5:49 p.m.
Northampton County:
Nazareth: 3.5” at 5:24 p.m.
2 SSW Nazareth: 2.8” at 6 p.m.
Martins Creek: 2.6” at 6:15 p.m.
Bushkill Twp: 2.5” at 5:30 p.m.
North Catasauqua: 2.3” at 4:50 p.m.
Northampton: 2.2” at 5:22 p.m.
Hellertown: 1.6” at 7:15 p.m.
Hanover Twp: 0.6” at 11:15 a.m.
Philadelphia County:
Roxborough: 0.9” at 4:15 p.m.
Mount Airy: 0.5” at 11:44 a.m.
1 NW Northeast Philadelphia: 0.3” at 11:46 a.m.
Philadelphia International: 0.2” at 7 p.m.
Freezing Rain Reports
New Jersey, Burlington County:
NWS Mount Holly: 0.06” at 5:55 p.m.
Cooperstown: 0.01” at 7 p.m.
Columbus: trace at 5:35 p.m.
New Jersey, Gloucester County:
Williamstown: trace at 5:02 p.m.
Pennsylvania, Bucks County:
Jamison: trace at 4:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania, Chester County:
1 NNW Marshallton: 0.08” at 6:06 p.m.
Pennsylvania, Delaware County:
Thornton: 0.10” at 4:45 p.m.
Pennsylvania, Montgomery County:
Pottstown Limerick Airport: 0.02” at 4 p.m.
Pennsylvania, Philadelphia County:
Roxborough: 0.03” at 5:35 p.m.
Philadelphia International: 0.01” at 4 p.m.