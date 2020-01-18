winter weather

How Much Snow, Freezing Rain Fell in Your Neighborhood?

Here are the National Weather Service's official totals.

Delaware

New Castle County:

1 Sw Midvale: 0.2” at 2:34 p.m.

New Castle County Airport: 0.2” at 7 p.m.

New Jersey

Atlantic County:

Atlantic City International: trace at 7 p.m.

Burlington County:

NWS Mount Holly: 0.7” at 7 p.m.

Delran: 0.5” at 11:50 a.m.

Cooperstown: 0.5” at 7 p.m.

Camden County:

Gloucester City: 0.5” at 3:12 p.m.

Gloucester County:

Mantua: 0.5” at 3:20 p.m.

Mercer County:

Ewing: 1.2” at 3:53 p.m.

1 SW Ewing: 0.5” at 12:02 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Berks County:

1 N Boyertown: 2” at 6 p.m.

Huffs Church: 2” at 6:30 p.m.

Reading: 2” at 3:10 p.m.

1 S West Wyomissing: 1.5” at 4 p.m.

Spring Twp: 0.8” at 11:20 a.m.

Bucks County:

Quakertown: 2” at 5:07 p.m.

Trumbauersville: 2” 3:15 p.m.

Doylestown: 1.6” at 3:10 p.m.

Buckingham Twp: 1.5” at 3:30 p.m.

Furlong: 1.5” at 4 p.m.

Langhorne: 1.5” at 6:15 p.m.

Hilltown Twp: 1.1” at 4:55 p.m.

Eddington: 0.3” at 11:20 a.m.

Plumstead Twp: 0.3” at 11:20 a.m.

Levittown: 0.2” at 11:33 a.m.

Chester County:

East Coventry Twp: 2” at 3:15 p.m.

East Nantmeal Twp: 1.8” at 3 p.m.

1 ESE Berwyn: 1.3” at 4:15 p.m.

Exton: 1” at 3:21 p.m.

Paoli: 1” at 11:20 a.m.

Berwyn: 0.8” at 11:15 a.m.

Schuylkill Twp: 0.6” at 11:38 a.m.

Phoenixville: 0.5” at 11 a.m.

Delaware County:

Wayne: 1.2” at 3 p.m.

Drexel Hill: 1” at 2:32 p.m.

Upper Darby: 1” at 3:19 p.m.

Lehigh County:

1 NNW Upper Macungie Twp.: 2.5” at 5:46 p.m.

Whitehall Twp: 2.5” at 3:10 p.m.

Germansville: 2.2” at 3:15 p.m.

New Tripoli: 2” at 4 p.m.

1 SSW Upper Milford Twp: 2” at 4:56 p.m.

Lehigh Valley International: 1.9” at 7 p.m.

3 SSE Schnecksville: 1.7” at 5 p.m.

2 NE Emmaus: 1.2” at 1:35 p.m.

Macungie: 1.1” at 12:50 p.m.

3 ENE Upper Macungie Twp. 1” at 12:05 p.m.

Montgomery County:

1 SSE Trappe: 2.1” at 3:30 p.m.

Eagleville: 1.8” at 3:40 p.m.

Gilbertsville: 1.8” at 3 p.m.

Telford: 1.8” at 3:10 p.m.

New Hanover Twp: 1.7” at 3 p.m.

Upper Providence Twp: 1.4” at 3:18 p.m.

Plymouth Meeting: 1.1” at 4:25 p.m.

Salford Twp: 1” at 12:20 p.m.

Pennsburg: 0.8” at 11:31 a.m.

Wynnewood: 0.8” at 3:30 p.m.

East Norriton: 0.3” at 11:40 a.m.

Lansdale: 0.3” at 11:37 a.m.

Jenkintown: 0.2” at 11:15 a.m.

1 E Phoenixville: 0.1” at 5:49 p.m.

Northampton County:

Nazareth: 3.5” at 5:24 p.m.

2 SSW Nazareth: 2.8” at 6 p.m.

Martins Creek: 2.6” at 6:15 p.m.

Bushkill Twp: 2.5” at 5:30 p.m.

North Catasauqua: 2.3” at 4:50 p.m.

Northampton: 2.2” at 5:22 p.m.

Hellertown: 1.6” at 7:15 p.m.

Hanover Twp: 0.6” at 11:15 a.m.

Philadelphia County:

Roxborough: 0.9” at 4:15 p.m.

Mount Airy: 0.5” at 11:44 a.m.

1 NW Northeast Philadelphia: 0.3” at 11:46 a.m.

Philadelphia International: 0.2” at 7 p.m.

Freezing Rain Reports

New Jersey, Burlington County:

NWS Mount Holly: 0.06” at 5:55 p.m.

Cooperstown: 0.01” at 7 p.m.

Columbus: trace at 5:35 p.m.

New Jersey, Gloucester County:

Williamstown: trace at 5:02 p.m.

Pennsylvania, Bucks County:

Jamison: trace at 4:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania, Chester County:

1 NNW Marshallton: 0.08” at 6:06 p.m.

Pennsylvania, Delaware County:

Thornton: 0.10” at 4:45 p.m.

Pennsylvania, Montgomery County:

Pottstown Limerick Airport: 0.02” at 4 p.m.

Pennsylvania, Philadelphia County:

Roxborough: 0.03” at 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia International: 0.01” at 4 p.m.

winter weather
