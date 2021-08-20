Henri Could Bring Flooding, Heavy Surf to Shore This Weekend

Headed to the Jersey Shore or Delaware beaches this weekend? Watch out for coastal flooding, heavy surf, rip currents and rain as Tropical Storm Henri passes by.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert starting Friday night and lasting through Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Waves at the shore could be as high as 4 to 6 feet, with rip currents that could be dangerous. There could also be costal flooding during high tides, and other flooding caused by heavy rain.

The storm will be worst at the Shore, but inland neighborhoods could see thunderstorms over the weekend.

Much depends on the track of Henri, which was a very strong tropical storm and almost a hurricane Friday afternoon.

Henri could make landfall somewhere from central Long Island to Cape Cod. If it tracks farther west, that would bring the storm closer to the Philadelphia area and New York City.

Download the free NBC10 app now to get the latest forecast for your precise location. Turn on tropical tracks in the interactive radar layers to watch the latest Henri track,