Heavy Rainfall, Possible Flooding to Hit the Lehigh Valley

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for the Lehigh Valley and Berks County 7 p.m. Wednesday evening until 3 a.m. Thursday due to heavy rain and possible flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tropical downpours may trigger areas of flooding as well as a low chance for an isolated tornado or severe storm. The tornado threat for those areas is currently relatively low however.

Be sure to stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team throughout the day and download the NBC10 app to get the latest updates.