First Alert: Heavy Rain, Wintry Mix to Hit Region as Temps Dip Saturday

What to Know Rain will move in early Saturday morning before it changes over to a wintry mix and light snow Saturday afternoon as temps dip.

A First Alert will be in effect for the snow, flash freeze and potential of dangerous driving conditions in the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Mercer County.

Only up to an inch of snow is expected in the Philadelphia region while 3 to 6 inches could fall in the Lehigh Valley and the most northern and western suburbs.

The roller coaster week of weather will end with a wintry mix of rain and a potentially quick changeover to snow as temperatures plummet Saturday. Parts of the Philadelphia region will be under a First Alert for the flash freeze that could lead to dangerous travel conditions.

The First Alert for a fast changeover to snow, potential flash freeze and tough travel conditions covers the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Mercer County, New Jersey, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

This isn't expected to be a mega snowstorm, but the colder neighborhoods could get sticking snow.

Here is what we know at this point.

A Beautiful Friday

Friday will begin with some fog, a few icy spots, frost and temperatures in the mid-30’s. Then we’re in for a warm up throughout the day with a high around 60 degrees.

This is the best time to run any errands to be prepared for a wild Saturday.

Temps Drop Quickly With Snow Possible Saturday

On Saturday rain will move in between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. with temperatures in the mid-50’s. The rain will get even heavier between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

As the day progresses, a cold front will move in, causing temperatures to drop. Between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday the rain will switch to a wintry mix and light snow. Only up to an inch of snow is expected in the Philadelphia region while 3 to 6 inches could fall in the Lehigh Valley and northern and western suburbs.

Conditions could quickly change Saturday as temps quickly dip and lead to potential flash freezing. This could cause slippery spots on roads and sidewalks, so keep the ice melt handy.

The wintry mix should move out in the evening.

March storms can be tricky, so stay tuned.

Cold Sticks Around After Wet Weather Moves Out

The colder temperatures stick around Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Also, remember that we spring forward as Daylight Saving Time takes effect early Sunday.

