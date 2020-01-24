What to Know A First Alert for flash flooding in Philadelphia and its surrounding Pennsylvania counties will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain to the region. That rain could fall in a short period of time.

Keep checking back with NBC10 News for the latest forecast.

Lots of rain is expected to fall quickly Saturday, leaving parts of the Philadelphia region vulnerable to flooding.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for localized flooding in all Pennsylvania counties in the region as heavy rain could fall in a matter of hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The system, which moves into the Philadelphia region after midnight, is only expected to be a rain event. The flooding concern is greatest in the areas in shades of blue seen below. In those areas 1 to 2 inches of rain in a six-hour period could lead to flooding.

Temps are expected to top out in the 50s Saturday.

Grab the umbrella Saturday no matter where you are as heavy rain is expected in Delaware and New Jersey as well. But, the flood threat in those states is less than in Pennsylvania communities.

Most of the rain is expected to move out by late afternoon into early evening. We dry out with breezy conditions and highs in the 40s on Sunday, which will be the winner of the weekend weather-wise.

Keep up with the latest on the storm on the go by downloading the NBC10 app and watch NBC10 News for the up-to-the-minute forecast.