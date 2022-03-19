Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, Tornado Possible During Storms

Severe thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain, powerful winds and even the possibility of an isolated tornado to the Philadelphia region Saturday evening.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert for all neighborhoods except the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The biggest threat will be gusty winds between 25 and 30 mph. There’s a moderate chance of heavy rain, hail and lighting, though the chance of a tornado will be low.

The storms are expected to arrive around 5 p.m. in northern and western neighborhoods before moving southeast and through the I-95 corridor as the evening continues. The system is expected to weaken and pass over central Delaware and South Jersey around 10 p.m. before moving offshore.

Delaware beaches and the Jersey Shore can expect just rain.

The wet weather is expected to clear out by Sunday morning. Temperature highs will reach the upper-50 degrees Sunday.

Be sure to follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather team and download our app for the latest weather updates.