Heavy Rain and Wintry Mix to Hit Region Saturday

What to Know Rain will move in early Saturday morning before it changes over to a wintry mix and light snow Saturday afternoon.

Only up to an inch of snow is expected in the Philadelphia region while one to three inches are expected in the Lehigh Valley and north and west suburbs.

The wintry mix should move out between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The colder temperatures will remain however with highs in the upper 30’s on Sunday.

The roller coaster week of weather will end with a wintry mix of rain and light snow on Saturday.

Friday will begin with heavy fog, a few icy spots, frost and temperatures in the mid-30’s. Then we’re in for a warm up throughout the day with a high of 60 degrees.

On Saturday rain will move in between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. with temperatures in the mid-50’s. The rain will get even heavier between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

As the day progresses, a cold front will move in, causing temperatures to drop. Between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday the rain will switch to a wintry mix and light snow. Only up to an inch of snow is expected in the Philadelphia region while one to three inches are expected in the Lehigh Valley and north and west suburbs.

The wintry mix should move out between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The colder temperatures will remain however with highs in the upper 30’s on Sunday.

This forecast could change so be sure to follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather team and download our weather app for the latest updates.