The Heat Wave Will Come to an End With Stormy Weather Expected

What to Know High temperatures in Philadelphia will break 90 degrees again on Monday as the heat wave enters its eighth day. It will feel like the triple digits in some neighborhoods.

You won't get a ninth day, however, as scattered (an potentially severe) storms move through Monday afternoon and evening.

With more heat Monday, make sure you continue to take heat safety precautions.

The oppressive heat wave in Philadelphia will reach its eighth day on Monday, but it won't reach Day 9 as scattered storms are expected before the day ends.

A First Alert -- first for the steamy heat and then for the potential for severe storms -- is in effect Monday until 9 p.m.

NBC10

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stormy Threat as Heat Wave Finally Ends

Monday is expected to be the eighth day of the heat wave as temps should push into the 90s with humidity making it feel around 100 to 105 in some parts of the region.

Though not as hot as temps were over the weekend, it's still uncomfortable and potentially dangerous for people exposed to the heat.

Storms are expected to arrive late in the afternoon into early evening. The Lehigh Valley and Berks County should be there first places to get the storms with the storms eventually pushing off the Jersey Shore.

Not everybody will get the storms, which will be scattered and potentially pack damaging wind.

Days of More Comfortable Weather

Expect a break to the humidity by Tuesday afternoon as temps won't get into the 90s, officially bringing an end to the heat wave. Highs in the 80s again on Wednesday before highs push back past 90 on Thursday, but not as oppressively.

What Is a Heat Wave?

A heat wave occurs when temperatures reach 90 degrees or above for three or more consecutive days.

Temperatures this high for this long can lead to major health issues if precautions aren't taken, especially for people with high risk medical conditions. Here's a rundown of ways to stay cool amid such smothering conditions.

Why Take Precaution?

Heat contributes to a large number of deaths across the United States. The elderly and children are the most at risk to overheat. People with heart conditions or other chronic illnesses are also at risk.

Heat stroke is common and can be deadly. The following are warnings signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave children in a car, unattended under any circumstance. According to Dr. Julia DeJoseph of Delaware Valley Community Health, children’s bodies are smaller and heat can’t pass through their bodies as easy as adults.

Cars can get extremely hot in a matter of minutes which can and cause death.

Here are tips to staying cool amid a summer heat wave from Dr. Julia DeJoseph, chief medical officer for Delaware Valley Community Health. The most vulnerable among us need to take precautions when temperatures reach the upper 90s for a few days in a row.

Hydrate

Drinking lots of water is key to keeping your body cooled down. The CDC recommends drinking more water than usual during a heatwave. Water is the only recommended drink, AVOID ALCOHOL.

Find a Cool Location

If possible, limit your outdoor activities as they will give you more exposure to what can be dangerous heat.

If you can, stay in a cool home, work in a cool space, or visit one of the city's cooling centers. Some of the city's cooling centers are Free Libraries of Philadelphia which have extended hours throughout excessive heat warnings.

Take advantage of pools, and spray grounds. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day the City of Philadelphia turns on its spray grounds 7 days per week. To find a spray ground or pool close to you visit the city’s parks and recreation department site.

Working Outside?

Bring cool water and pack frozen water bottle so they can thaw throughout the day

Use wet wash cloth with cool water that to cool body temperature.

No Central Cooling System?

Open the windows to let fresh air circulate.

DO NOT rely on just a fan to keep you cool. If you’re using a fan open the windows, allow fresh air to circulate. According to the City of Philadelphia brick row homes with black roof-tops absorb heat which can cause the temperature inside to be equal to the temperature outside if the window is closed.

How to Dress?

If possible, wear fabrics that allow easy air flow around your body.

See an unhoused person in need of shelter?

Call the City of Philadelphia's homeless outreach line: 215-232-1984

Have Pets?

DO NOT leave pets outside unattended for long periods of time

Ensure they have a shaded cool space

Try to walk them in shaded areas as hot surfaces like concrete, metal, pavement, and asphalt can burn their foot-pads

Follow the ACCT requirements during excessive heat. Owners can face a $500 fine if they do not follow ACCT Philly requirements.

If you see an animal who does not have adequate water, shade, and shelter during extreme weather call 267-385-3800 or file a complaint online.