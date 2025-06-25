The Philadelphia region is baking under a summer heat wave, with temperatures soaring well into the 90s.

Health experts are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe, cool and hydrated.

Here’s how to beat the heat:

Local officials are taking steps to help residents stay cool and safe this week, with public pools and cooling centers open to the public.

In Philadelphia, more than 40 cooling centers will be open to the public during peak heat hours. A map of all the locations can be found here.

Philadelphia will also have its public pools open for people who want to take a nice dip in the water. However, be mindful to stay hydrated and limit the time spent out in the sun.

Several other agencies in the Philadelphia area have also posted helpful links with resources and cooling center locations. Here is a list:

Bucks County - https://buckscounty.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1329

Chester County - https://www.chesco.org/4250/Extreme-Heat

Montgomery County - https://montgomerycountypa.gov/573/Extreme-Weather---Heat

New Jersey - https://nj211.org/nj-cooling-centers

Pennsylvania Statewide - https://search.pa211.org/search?query=TH-2600.1900&query_label=Cooling%20Centers&query_type=taxonomy

Extreme heat can be especially hazardous for young children, the elderly, and individuals who spend many hours outdoors or without air conditioning.

To stay safe, people are advised to stay hydrated, limit their time in the sun, use air conditioning when possible, and check on older relatives and neighbors.

Experts are also urging pet owners to keep their furry friends cool and indoors.

In the case of an emergency, always call 9-1-1.