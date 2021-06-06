Heat Wave Expected to Continue Tuesday With Chance for Storms

What to Know The heat is on in the Philadelphia region.

Temperatures reached the mid-90 degrees but felt as high as the triple digits Sunday and Monday. The heat isn't expected to as sweltering Tuesday, but should still be uncomfortable.

Scattered afternoon and evening storms could hit Tuesday.

High heat and humidity continue Tuesday in Philadelphia and some surrounding communities. An earlier First Alert for sweltering heat, however, expired as temps Tuesday aren't expected to feel near triple digits.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday were up to 90 degrees by noon, and they continued to go up into the early evening. On Monday, the feels like topped out around triple digits.

It was officially the first heat wave (three days of 90-plus temps) of the season once we hit 90 at Philadelphia International Airport as of noon on Monday.

More Days of Heat, Humidity

Temperatures will drop slightly – likely into the low 90s – Tuesday and Wednesday, but the humidity will go even higher, making for uncomfortable and soupy conditions.

There’s another heat advisory in effect for Philadelphia, and the surrounding I-95 Corridor, through Tuesday evening. Temperatures may feel like between 94 to 98 degrees early in the afternoon, before scattered thunderstorms will bring down the temperatures across the region.

While the thunderstorms will likely not turn severe, they may still bring heavy periods of rain, lightning and gusty winds. If small storms linger over one area, some localized flooding is possible in areas of poor drainage.

Drink Plenty of Water and Stay Safe

Be sure to stay inside a safe place with air conditioning and open windows, and use fans if you don't have A/C in your home. If you're using a fan, the EPA warns that windows or a door should be open to the outside; otherwise, you're just recirculating hot air, which is more dangerous.

Be sure to drink lots of water, even if you aren't feeling thirsty. If outside, wear sunscreen and take breaks in the shade.

As a heat wave approaches the Philadelphia region, NBC10's Lucy Bustamante offers heat safety tips to stay safe and beat the heat. Be sure to drink a lot of water and check in on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

You should watch for signs of heat-related illness, which include headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue and excessive sweating.

It's also advised that you check on your elderly and vulnerable neighbors to make sure they're safe.

Where to Find Relief From the Heat

Malls and movie theaters have traditionally been places to cool off during hot days. With many COVID restrictions lifted, people can go there and other public places to get out of the heat.

Another go-to spot in years past is Philadelphia's spray parks, which are open again for children to splash around in.

The Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches are also good options, as temperatures there didn't push into the 90s. The rip current risk is low, meaning it’s safe to take a dip in the water.

