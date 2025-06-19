Live updates: Dangerous heat, severe storms hit Philly region, NJ, Del.

What to Know
- A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Thursday, June 19, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. as a cold front brings widespread storms with strong wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and a possible isolated tornado.
- Before the storms, temperatures will soar to a high of 91 degrees and with the excessive humidity, it will feel like 98 degrees by Thursday afternoon.
- A cold front will move in Thursday afternoon that will lead to rain, thunderstorms and a risk of severe weather for the entire region.
- The greatest threat appears to be late Thursday afternoon through the evening. Damaging wind is the main threat, which could lead to power outages as trees and tree limbs come down. The showers and thunderstorms may also produce some heavy rain, hail, and an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.
- Once the front clears our area Thursday night, we're in for beautiful weather for Friday, the last day of spring.
We’re in for steamy and stormy conditions in the Philadelphia region on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Get live updates on the severe weather below.