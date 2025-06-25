Delaware

Drivers beware: Intense heat wave causes several Delaware roads to buckle

DelDOT officials are warning drivers to be alert and slow down for crews working to address the roadway issues.

By Cherise Lynch

High temperatures are putting pressure on Delaware’s roadways.

Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) shared that the prolonged heat wave has caused several roads to "buckle up," and crews are out addressing the issues as they occur.

Road buckling has been occurring in numerous locations throughout the country.

DelDOT officials said there were five instances of road buckling on Route 113 in Sussex County on Tuesday, one on Route 1 near Milford and another on Wednesday morning near Five Points in Lewes.

Officials said DelDOT crews use grinding equipment to level off the areas that have buckled to remove the immediate hazard. Then, more permanent repairs will be scheduled at a later date.

Now, officials are warning drivers to be alert and slow down for crews working to address the roadway issues.

Anyone encountering a road buckling issue is urged to contact DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center.

