Another heat wave became official in Philadelphia when the temperature on Monday broke 90 degrees.

Léelo en español aquí.

Philadelphia put a heat health emergency into effect at 8 a.m. on July 15 ahead of a few days of excessive heat expected. The declaration means that city services can be geared to keeping vulnerable communities safe through Wednesday.

Due to extremely hot conditions, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued a Heat Health Emergency beginning today, July 15, at 8:00 a.m. Please check on neighbors and loved ones, especially the elderly. For more information: https://t.co/egLzZabA1Z pic.twitter.com/upKJzR0uuC — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) July 15, 2024

Here is what to expect and tips for staying safe as temps remain dangerously hot -- feeling well into the triple digits -- into midweek:

First Alert for dangerous heat 🚨

We have issued a First Alert for dangerous heat through Wednesday.

NBC10 The First Alert for dangerous heat covers the Philadelphia region.

The hottest temps yet, with 100 degrees possible 🌡️

This is our third heat wave this year, already, and it might be the hottest one yet.

The forecast for Tuesday afternoon is a scorching 100 degrees, a temperature we haven’t seen in more than a decade. Philadelphia last hit 100 on July 18, 2012.

NBC10 The last time Philadelphia had a 100-degree day was 12 years ago in 2012.

Monday marks the day third day in a row with temperatures rising to 90 degrees or above. The mercury hit 91 on Saturday, 94 on Sunday, and is expected to rise to 97 Monday. By Tuesday, we’re looking at 100.

The feels-like temps Monday and Tuesday are expected to be between 100 to 108 degrees.

NBC10 Much of the region will be feeling hot Monday.

NBC10 Tuesday is expected to feel well over 100 degrees in much of Philadelphia region.

When will relief come?

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through at least Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will still be in the mid-90s, feeling like 100 to 103 with high humidity.

Later on Wednesday, a cold front will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms, finally ending the heat wave.

By Thursday, temperatures will drop into the 80s, bringing relief for the rest of the week.

NBC10 Temps don't really cool off until Thursday.

What's the chance for showers?

As for showers and thunderstorms, we might see some spotty showers Monday, but most areas will stay dry. There’s a chance of stronger showers and thunderstorms in the Lehigh Valley and suburbs Monday evening, though they may weaken by the time they reach Philadelphia.

The showers become more widespread later on Wednesday, finally ending the oppressive heat.

Air quality worsens

Philadelphia is under a Code Orange air quality alert, the city health department said.

BREAKING: Today, July 15, 2024, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Ozone Action Day in Philadelphia. Protect your health during Air Quality Action Days by limiting strenuous outdoor activities.



Learn more about air quality: https://t.co/AEkKDj97s4 pic.twitter.com/pyxwYWRmJV — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) July 15, 2024

Under a Code Orange, "Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects," Air Now says. "The general public is less likely to be affected."

Tips for dealing with heat, noticing signs of heat-related illness

It’s crucial to take precautions: stay in the shade, use air conditioning and fans, drink plenty of water and limit afternoon activities. Mornings are cooler, so try to get things done early.

Philadelphia officials explained why the extended heat can be so dangerous to older people and people with health conditions.

"The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Interim Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Frank Franklin said. “The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day. As always, we encourage Philadelphians to check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they’re safe and don’t need assistance."

The heat wave leads to dangerous health conditions with little relief offered. Be sure to limit time exerting yourself outside, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Ready.gov shares these heat tips:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

If air conditioning is not available in your home go to a cooling center.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot on your pet’s feet.

Also, be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses. A body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; red, hot and dry skin without sweat; a rapid, strong pulse; and dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness can all be signs of heat stroke.

Should you or a loved one have any of these symptoms, call 911 or go to the hospital immediately.

With summer here, it's important to know the dangers of high temperatures. Heat stroke can be dangerous. Here are some ways you can identify heat stroke and what you should do when you see some of its symptoms.

You can click this link from the National Weather Service for details on the signs of heat exhaustion, heat cramps and other heat-related illnesses.

In Camden County, New Jersey, a heat advisory is in effect.

“As temperatures reach dangerous levels, residents are urged to stay indoors and stay as hydrated as possible,” County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, said. “During times of extreme heat, it is crucial to remain vigilant and look out for any signs of heat stress. Contact medical services immediately if you or a loved one are noticing any symptoms of heat exhaustion.”

Places to cool off

In Philadelphia, cooling centers are open for seniors looking to beat the heat and city pools and spraygrounds are open for young folks looking to beat the heat.

Click here for a interactive map showing all the spots where people can cool off in Philadelphia during the heat wave. The Free Library of Philadelphia is also reminding people of several of its locations open to the public.

It is also important to keep an eye out for people on the streets without a place to go.

"Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 to help someone who’s on the street or 911 for a medical emergency," the Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services posted on social media. "Visit https://bit.ly/PhilaCodeRedto learn more."

People looking for relief from the heat can also go to recreation centers and libraries far beyond just Philadelphia. Call ahead to make sure those locations could be open.

