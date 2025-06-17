First Alert: Severe storms possible for Philly, Pa., NJ, Del. Thursday, June 19

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert for Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs, New Jersey and northern Delaware on Thursday.

Air temperatures will reach the low 90s on June 19, but feels like temperatures will rise into the upper 90s.

That's why there's a heat alert for the Interstate 95 corridor on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Remember to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and open the windows if you're using a fan instead of air conditioning.

Severe storms on Thursday

There's a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather for all of our neighborhoods Wednesday afternoon due to the threat of isolated gusty downpours.

The severe threat rises on Thursday to a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe storms.

That's why we've issued a First Alert for Thursday from 2 p.m. to -9 p.m. as a cold front brings widespread storms and all risks are on the table: Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and even an isolated tornado.

The timing of Thursday's First Alert may change a bit if the cold front responsible for the storms slows down or speeds up — we'll keep you updated.

