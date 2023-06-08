LOOK: Hazy images of smoky skies over Philadelphia region

You couldn't walk outside in the Philadelphia region Wednesday and Thursday without smelling smoke in the air and seeing haze in the air.

The unhealthy air quality is due to wildfires burning in Canada and blowing down to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

You can track the current Air Quality using this map:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here are images showing the hazy conditions over Philadelphia the past couple days:

Center City Philadelphia - Thursday

NBC10 Haze obscures Center City on June 8, 2023.

Atlantic City - Thursday

NBC10 Haze over Atlantic City on June 8, 2023.

Schuylkill River - Thursday

NBC10 University City and the Schuylkill River on June , 2023.

Philadelphia International Airport - Thursday

NBC10 The smoky haze caused disruptions at Philadelphia International Airport on June 8, 2023.

Philadelphia Skyline - Wednesday

JOE LAMBERTI/AFP via Getty Images Smoke from Canada's wildfires casts a haze over the Philadelphia skyline, as seen from Camden, New Jersey on June 7, 2023.

Citizens Bank Park - Wednesday

NBC10 Haze over Citizens Bank Park on June 7, 2023.

Philadelphia City Hall - Wednesday

JOE LAMBERTI/AFP via Getty Images A haze covers Philadelphia City Hall, caused by smoke from Canada's wildfires on June 7, 2023.

View Over the Delaware River - Wednesday

JOE LAMBERTI/AFP via Getty Images A hazy Benjamin Franklin Bridge, caused by smoke from Canada's wildfires, is seen from Penn Treaty Park in Philadelphia on June 7, 2023.

Pocono Mountains - Wednesday