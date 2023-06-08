air quality

LOOK: Hazy images of smoky skies over Philadelphia region

By Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

You couldn't walk outside in the Philadelphia region Wednesday and Thursday without smelling smoke in the air and seeing haze in the air.

The unhealthy air quality is due to wildfires burning in Canada and blowing down to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

You can track the current Air Quality using this map:

Here are images showing the hazy conditions over Philadelphia the past couple days:

Center City Philadelphia - Thursday

A haze over Center City Philadelphia
NBC10
Haze obscures Center City on June 8, 2023.

Atlantic City - Thursday

Haze over Atlantic City skyline
NBC10
Haze over Atlantic City on June 8, 2023.

Schuylkill River - Thursday

University city and the Schuylkill River behind haze
NBC10
University City and the Schuylkill River on June , 2023.

Philadelphia International Airport - Thursday

Haze at Philadelphia International Airport
NBC10
The smoky haze caused disruptions at Philadelphia International Airport on June 8, 2023.

Philadelphia Skyline - Wednesday

Hazy Philadelphia skyline
JOE LAMBERTI/AFP via Getty Images
Smoke from Canada's wildfires casts a haze over the Philadelphia skyline, as seen from Camden, New Jersey on June 7, 2023.

Citizens Bank Park - Wednesday

Haze over Citizens Bank Park
NBC10
Haze over Citizens Bank Park on June 7, 2023.

Philadelphia City Hall - Wednesday

Smoky haze in front of Philadelphia City Hall
JOE LAMBERTI/AFP via Getty Images
A haze covers Philadelphia City Hall, caused by smoke from Canada's wildfires on June 7, 2023.

View Over the Delaware River - Wednesday

A view of haze over the Delaware River.
JOE LAMBERTI/AFP via Getty Images
A hazy Benjamin Franklin Bridge, caused by smoke from Canada's wildfires, is seen from Penn Treaty Park in Philadelphia on June 7, 2023.

Pocono Mountains - Wednesday

This article tagged under:

air qualityweatherPhilly Weather
