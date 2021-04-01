Gusty Winds, Chilly Temps: Bundle Up for the Phillies Home Opener

It seems to be a regular story: unpleasant weather for the Phillies’ home opener.

A strong cold, rainy front will be moving through the area Thursday morning, with a sudden winter feel once the rain ends. We’ve been seeing this pattern for more than a week, and the only question was whether the rain would move out in time for the game. Thankfully, it will.

The game starts at 3 p.m., by which time the rain should move out. However, the sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gusts over 30 mph will persist, making ballpark temperatures feel in the mid-40 degrees at best.

Some fans are allowed in the stands now, so anyone going to the game should bundle up.

The wind direction means if will be blowing in from left field. The combination of the cold air with that wind will make it harder to hit homers, especially to left field.