Catch Glimpse of ‘Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse

SkyForce10 captured the partial "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse Thursday morning.
The event, known as an annular solar eclipse, occurs when the moon is too far from Earth to block out the entire sun, leaving the sun peeking out over the Moon's disk in a "ring of fire,“ according to NASA.
On the morning of Thursday, June 10, skygazers in parts of North America got to witness the partial solar eclipse. The moon passed in front of the sun starting around just after daybreak in the Philadelphia region.
Weather Stories
Since looking directly at the sun with the naked eye isn't safe, SkyForce10 and other cameras gave viewers a glimpse of the show in the sky. The last sliver of the moon passed over the sun around 6:30 a.m.
Clouds obscured the eclipse in parts of the Philadelphia region, however, you could see some of it above the Jersey Shore.